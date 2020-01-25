A photo of the arch of Cabo San Lucas, a distinctive rock formation in northwestern Mexico at the point where the Pacific Ocean meets the Gulf of California. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Bolívar/File

The underwater sand falls off the coast of the southern tip of the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California Sur continue to enthrall visitors more than 60 years after their discovery and decades after French oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau first brought them to the world's attention in the 1970s.

This phenomenon stems from friction between the North American and Pacific tectonic plates and the flow of strong marine currents characteristic of that region, which cause rivers of beautiful gold-colored sand to continually cascade over underwater cliffs at the point where Mexico's Gulf of California meets the Pacific Ocean.