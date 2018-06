Paola Gonzalez, seen here on June 5, 2018, is at age 18 the youngest candidate to run for office in Mexico and seeks to become mayor of the western municipality of Tepatitlan in order to bring about change, despite some citizens rejecting her because she lacks experience and because she's a woman. EFE-EPA/Carlos Zepeda

Paola Gonzalez, seen here on June 5, 2018, is at age 18 the youngest candidate to run for office in Mexico and seeks to become mayor of the western municipality of Tepatitlan in order to bring about change, despite some citizens rejecting her because she lacks experience and because she's a woman. EFE-EPA/Carlos Zepeda

Paola Gonzalez, seen here on June 5, 2018, is at age 18 the youngest candidate to run for office in Mexico and seeks to become mayor of the western municipality of Tepatitlan in order to bring about change, despite some citizens rejecting her because she lacks experience and because she's a woman. EFE-EPA/Carlos Zepeda

At 18, Paola Gonzalez is the youngest candidate to run for office in Mexico and seeks to become mayor of the western municipality of Tepatitlan in order to bring about change, despite some citizens rejecting her because she lacks experience and because she's a woman.

In an interview with EFE, Gonzalez, who just graduated from high school, said she's aware that her youth and gender could raise some doubts among voters, but said both factors are more of an advantage than an obstacle.