Hundreds of Honduran migrants decide this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, to wade and be pulled across the Suchiate River, which separates Guatemala from Mexico, in their eagerness to reach the United States. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Two children from the Honduran migrant caravan are on the pont of drowning as hundreds of these refugees decided this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, to wade and be pulled across the Suchiate River, which separates Guatemala from Mexico, in their eagerness to reach the United States. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The Mexican government tried Saturday to resolve by means of a legal process the challenge of the Honduran migrant caravan that is waiting for the green light to enter the country over Mexico's southern border and who, a few at a time, are crossing the Suchiate River on rafts.

After managing to stop and keep out a group from the caravan that tried this Friday to break into Mexico, Mexican authorities said they would willingly allow entry for those with the required documents and visas or, in this case, those applying for asylum.