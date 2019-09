A general view of Volkswagen cars on exhibition during the Pin-Up Weekend in Cholula, Puebla, Mexico, Sep. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

A general view of Volkswagen cars on exhibition during the Pin-Up Weekend in Cholula, Puebla, Mexico, Sep. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

A general view of Volkswagen cars on exhibition during the Pin-Up Weekend in Cholula, Puebla, Mexico, Sep. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

The Mexican state of Puebla over the weekend attempted to take the Guinness World Record for the most Volkswagen vehicles concentrated in one place.

An estimated 3,000 vehicles of the German brand arrived at "Pin Up Weekend Cholula,” an event organized by several car owners and backed by Volkswagen, which has one of its most important plants in the American continent in Puebla. EFE-EPA