Roberto Velasco, spokesman for the Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretariat, expresses during this press conference on Jan. 25, 2019, the Mexican government's criticism of the United States for sending Central American applicants for US asylum back to Mexico while their applications are being processed. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The Mexican government has criticized the unilateral measure adopted by the United States of sending Central American applicants for US asylum back to Mexico, though it expressed its respect for the human rights of migrants, whose return is expected to begin in the coming hours.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also rejected being considered a third country where migrants can be stored while their applications for asylum in the United States are being processed, according to Roberto Velasco, spokesman for the Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretariat.