Photo provided Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, by Mexico's Environment and Natural Resources Secretariat, of the sighting of a Gulf of California harbor porpoise, an endemic Mexican species in danger of extinction. EFE-EPA/Profepa

Mexico will increase its efforts to save the Gulf of California harbor porpoise - an endemic Mexican species in danger of extinction - with a strategy that includes three courses of action, the Environment and Natural Resources Secretariat (Semarnat) announced Friday

The plan is divided into actions focused on watchfulness, protection of the porpoise refuge and compensation for fishermen's cooperation, the institute said in a statement.