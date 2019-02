Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Feb. 17, 2019, pays a visit to the penal colony on Isla Maria Madre, the largest of the Islas Marias archipelago's four islands. That federal prison on Islas Marias, located off the coast of the western Mexican state of Nayarit, has been in operation for more than a century. EPA-EFE/MEXICAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds up a shackle formerly used to restrain inmates at the Islas Marias Federal Prison, a facility that was in operation for more than a century at the Islas Marias archipelago. Lopez Obrador signed a decree on Feb. 18, 2019, that closes the prison and converts it into an environmental and cultural center for young people. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's government will convert a penal colony on the Islas Marias archipelago into an environmental and cultural center for young people, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.

The head of state said the new plans for the site of the Islas Marias Federal Prison - located on the Pacific archipelago's biggest island, Isla Maria Madre - would bring an end to an "infamous" history.