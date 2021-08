Young people receive a vaccine against covid-19 at the Xochimilco mayor's office in the Mexican capital, Mexico, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Pikachu, Batman, Winnie the Pooh and a unicorn queued under a tent in the south of Mexico City on Thursday to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under a yellow suit, long ears and the unmistakable red cheeks of the most popular Pokémon, Roberto took the plunge to get a jab, despite his fears.