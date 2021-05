Miss Peru 2020, Janick Maceta Del Castill in the Miss Universe 2021 swimsuit competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on May 15, 2021. EFE / Benjamin Askinas / Miss Universe - EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Photo provided by the Miss Universe Organization showing Miss Brazil 2020, Julia Gama, during the Miss Universe 2021 swimsuit competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on May 15, 2021. EFE / Benjamin Askinas / Miss Universe - EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A photo provided by the Miss Universe Organization shows Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, after being crowned the new Miss Universe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Florida (USA) on May 17, 2021. EFE / Benjamin Askinas / Miss Universe Org. EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT REQUIRED)

Photo provided by the Miss Universe Organization showing Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, after learning that she was chosen as Miss Universe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Florida (USA) on May 16, 2021. EFE / Benjamin Askinas / Miss Universe Org. EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT REQUIRED)

Mexican Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe at a Sunday gala held on the outskirts of Miami that became an impromptu Latin party, as the first and the second finalists were Miss Brazil Julia Gama and Miss Peru Janick Maceta.

Meza, a 26-year-old software engineer, will take the third Miss Universe crown back to Mexico, after Lupita Jones, who won in 1991, and Ximena Navarrete in 2010.