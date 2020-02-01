Babies born this week in Miami hospitals have been decked out in NFL-themed onesies as the Magic City prepares to host Super Bowl LIV, which will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship of American professional football.

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee donated the clothing to the Jackson Health System, which distributed the onesies to three of its institutions: The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial, The Women's Pavilion at Jackson North and The Women's Center at Jackson South.