Urban artist Ernesto Maranje poses for a photograph on Dec. 2, 2019, in front of one of his works in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE/Alberto Domingo

Urban artist Michael Vasquez poses for a photograph on Dec. 2, 2019, in front of one of his works in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE/Alberto Domingo

Urban artist Dasic Fernandez puts the finishing touches on his work, titled "All Fighters go to Heaven," on Dec. 2, 2019, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE/Alberto Domingo

Ten years ago, drugs and prostitution owned Wynwood, a former warehouse district located just north of downtown Miami, but the Wynwood Walls, which showcase the work of urban artists from around the world, have turned the neighborhood into the hippest destination in this South Florida city.

"This neighborhood was very bad, very dangerous, there were lots of drugs, prostitution. And now all you have to do is take a ride around to see how different it is, how attractive and touristy," Chilean artist Dasic Fernandez told EFE while finishing one of the works marking the 10th anniversary of Wynwood Walls.