The 33rd edition of the International Hispanic Theater Festival of Miami will not count the state of Florida among its "proud sponsors" this year due to state-wide budget cuts, Mario Ernesto Sanchez, the organizer of the event, told EFE Sunday.

"For the 2018 fiscal year, Florida lawmakers decided to decrease support for the arts from $24.5 million to $2.6 million," Sanchez, who has been organizing the festival since 1989, said. "They also cut funding for three programs for the 2019 fiscal year and it turns out that one of them supported this festival."