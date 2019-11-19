Miami, Florida, residents registered in the "Tip the Trapper" program will receive $15 for each eligible stray cat they bring in to city authorities for vaccination, sterilization and ear-tipping. EFE-EPA/File

The proliferation of ownerless cats on the streets of Miami, a city with some 400,000 such strays, has led the Miami-Dade County's Pet Adoption and Protection Center to ask for volunteers to collect the felines.

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (ASD) is pursuing an initiative - the Tip the Trapper Initiative - to help humanely manage the county's stray cat population. Volunteer cat trappers will receive $15 per eligible cat that they bring in to be vaccinated, spayed and "ear-tipped" by ASD, meaning that the tip of the left ear is clipped off to alert authorities in the future that the cat has already been properly processed.