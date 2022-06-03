Adam Broseta poses with a replica of the guitar that Mick Jagger took home as a souvenir following his show in Madrid, Gata de Gorgos, Spain, June 2, 2022. EFE

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger left Madrid with another concert under his belt, perhaps his last in Spain, but he also took with him a classical guitar, a souvenir from the land of flamenco that was crafted by Guitarras Bros, a small shop with nearly 50 years of history in Gata de Gorgos, eastern Spain.