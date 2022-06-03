Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger left Madrid with another concert under his belt, perhaps his last in Spain, but he also took with him a classical guitar, a souvenir from the land of flamenco that was crafted by Guitarras Bros, a small shop with nearly 50 years of history in Gata de Gorgos, eastern Spain.
Mick Jagger brings home flamenco souvenir after Spain show
Adam Broseta poses with a replica of the guitar that Mick Jagger took home as a souvenir following his show in Madrid, Gata de Gorgos, Spain, June 2, 2022. EFE
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger arrives in Madrid, Spain on May 26, 2022.EFE/ Mariscal