Photograph taken on April 14, 2019. It shows empty bottles at the Bimba Brüder microbrewery in Paysandu, Uruguay. EPA-EFE / Sarah Yañez-richards

Photograph taken on April 14, 2019. It shows Carlos Lamarca, one of the founders of the microbrewery Bimba Brüder, while drinking one of his craft beers, in Paysandu, Uruguay. EPA-EFE / Sarah Yañez-richards

Micro-brewery Bimba Brüder, a venture that started with two brothers and their cousin brewing beer at home, achieved part of its success thanks to the beer "soul" of this city in western Uruguay.

Architect Carlos Lamarca, one of the venture's founders, discussed the micro-brewery's history in an interview with EFE while holding an Heroica, the company's best-selling beer that pays tribute to Paysandu, a city that has had a close bond with beer since the 1950s, when the plant that produced La Norteña beer opened.