Micro-brewery Bimba Brüder, a venture that started with two brothers and their cousin brewing beer at home, achieved part of its success thanks to the beer "soul" of this city in western Uruguay.
Architect Carlos Lamarca, one of the venture's founders, discussed the micro-brewery's history in an interview with EFE while holding an Heroica, the company's best-selling beer that pays tribute to Paysandu, a city that has had a close bond with beer since the 1950s, when the plant that produced La Norteña beer opened.