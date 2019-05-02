A photo dated April 16, 2019, that shows a man working with mussels on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Wild and farmed mussels off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's most emblematic city, are contaminated with micro-plastics due to improper waste disposal, a worldwide problem that the South American giant is taking only tentative steps to tackle.

The plastic micro-particles that make their way into Rio's bays due to the irresponsible discarding of plastic bottles, bags, cups, plates and other products are ingested by mussels and other mollusks, which are unable to distinguish them from ocean plankton.