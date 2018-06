The so-called 'Bella del Foc' (Beauty of Fire) and her Ladies, wearing traditional costumes, attend the burning of the official papier mache, cardboard and wooden sculpture from a balcony during the St. John Bonfires night as part of St. John Festival in Alicante, eastern Spain, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

A papier mache, cardboard and wooden sculpture is burnt during the St. John Bonfires night as part of St. John Festival in Alicante, eastern Spain, late Jun 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

A papier mache, cardboard and wooden sculpture is burnt during the St. John Bonfires night as part of St. John Festival in Alicante, eastern Spain, late June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

Revelers in Spain's southeastern coastal city Alicante woke up on Monday with the smell of woodsmoke lingering on their clothes after a night of merrymaking and effigy burning in a traditional Midsummer celebration.

The festivities, which also mark the Feast of Saint John in the Christian calendar, were historically held to ward off evil spirits associated with the aestival equinox and the turning point in the solar cycle as the nights in the Northern Hemisphere slowly start to draw in.