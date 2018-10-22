Honduran migrants in a caravan seeking to march through Mexico to reach the United States receive food on Oct. 22, 2018; thousands of them signed up Monday for a new crossing of the southeastern state of Chiapas, defying the immense fatigue they were feeling after 10 days on the road. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Thousands of Honduran migrants in a caravan that seeks to march through Mexico to reach the United States signed up Monday for a new crossing of the southeastern state of Chiapas, defying the immense fatigue they were feeling after 10 days on the road.

After a wearying 40-km (24-mile) march that brought them this Sunday across the border between Guatemala and Mexico to the city of Tapachula, many in the caravan passed the night in the downtown plaza and had it overflowing with blankets and backpacks.