Photograph provided Jun 24 showing pictures showcased at the "Life after Manzanar" exhibit at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, United States, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

The Japanese American National Museum, in this city's Little Tokyo Historic District, is home to a permanent exhibit that looks back at the forced internment of people of Japanese ancestry during the 1940s, serving as a reminder of one of the darkest chapters in United States history.

Rick Noguchi, the museum's chief operating officer, told EFE that it all started following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, an event that brought the US into World War II.