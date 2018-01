A Chinese security guard sits near a fence enclosing debris of an apartment building demolished by the local law-enforcing department during a citywide fire safety inspection in November 2017, in Xinjian village of Beijing's Daxing district, China, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The streets of several Beijing suburbs were deserted on Wednesday since thousands of migrants were evicted to allow for the demolition of buildings that were deemed unsafe.

Life in the district of Daxing, in the south of the capital, has drastically changed over the last few months; buildings have been replaced by piles of rubble after a series of demolitions left the area resembling a ghost town.