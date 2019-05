Thousands of people participate in a demonstration during a May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Thousands of people participate in a demonstration during a May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S. DAVIS

People gather for an International Labor Day, or May Day, rally on Wall Street in New York, New York, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A protester holds a poster reading 'We are Mexican not Mexicant' as thousands of people participate in a demonstration during a May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man brandishes his fist as thousands of people participate in a demonstration during a May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Protests were held in Los Angeles and New York on Wednesday to mark Labor Day, as demonstrators took to the streets of the country's two largest cities to demand improved working conditions and equal and respectful treatment of immigrants in the United States.

Some 5,000 people gathered in MacArthur Park for the march called "LA People's Power", one of the many planned for International Labor Day across the US.