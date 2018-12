Authorities have begun to "gently" evict some forty refugees from basements at the former Olympic village of Turin, northern Italy, Dec 17 2018. In the early hours of 17 December. According to reports, the evicted people will be relocated in other housing as part of a relocation project. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Authorities have begun to "gently" evict some forty refugees from basements at the former Olympic village of Turin, northern Italy, Dec 17 2018. In the early hours of 17 December. According to reports, the evicted people will be relocated in other housing as part of a relocation project. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Migrants at former Olympic village in Italy relocated to temporary housing

Italian local authorities evicted some 40 refugees early Monday from basements located in a former Winter Olympic village in northern Italy, as illustrated by images made available to epa.

Turin's Winter Olympics village had become one of Europe’s largest squats which families of migrants hailing from at least 28 African nations had inhabited for several years.