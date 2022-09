Migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, India, Greece and countries of the Muslim world gathered Wednesday at a fair in this northwestern border city to showcase the culinary contributions of their homelands.

"When you're far from your country, what you miss the most, apart from your family, is the food," Lilia Mejia, a Honduras native, told Efe, adding that keeping that tradition alive is important in uniting people who have relocated abroad.