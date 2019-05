Central American migrants take the freight train known as "the Beast" north through Mexico toward the US on May 3, 2019; due to stepped-up surveillance on Mexico's southern border, many have chosen to travel north by such secondary routes in search of their American dream. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Central American migrants wait to take the freight train known as "the Beast" north through Mexico toward the US on May 3, 2019; due to stepped-up surveillance on Mexico's southern border, many have chosen to travel north by such secondary routes in search of their American dream. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Stepped-up surveillance on Mexico's southern border has not halted the stream of migrants, mainly from Central America, who have chosen to travel north by secondary routes in search of their American dream.

After four years during which migrants had ceased to travel on the freight train known as "the Beast," hundreds of women, men and children are riding it once more, with migrants waiting day and night for its departure.