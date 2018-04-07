In a workshop in southern Mexico, Eber, a Honduran migrant, observes the manufacturing process of a prosthetic limb, anxiously awaiting his own prosthetic leg, which will be donated to him in a few weeks with the help of a program for migrants who were amputated while riding on a network of Mexican freight trains, dubbed "La Bestia."

Eber was seriously injured near the northern city of Saltillo while attempting to board La Bestia, which is used by thousands of migrants each year to travel through Mexico, usually on their way to the United States.