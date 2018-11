Some 1,000 migrants, crossing Mexico in the second Central American caravan, go Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where they pray help to reach the United States border. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

In the spirit of entreating favors of Mexico's patron saint and remaining faithful to the promises they made in their countries of origin, some 1,000 migrants in the second caravan went Tuesday to the Basilica of Guadalupe, where they hope to get help to reach the United States border.

"I wish to petition (Our Lady of Guadalupe) to perform the miracle of allowing me into the United States," Iris Amaya Rios, who left her native Honduras in hopes of finding work in the US, told EFE.