Honduran migrant Walter Lara Tinoco (green shirt) sells water on June 14, 2019, in Tapachula, Mexico, to other migrants waiting to have their residence requests processed by Mexican immigration authorities. EFE-EPA/Luis Villalobos

Calls of "Water, water. I sell ice water," are heard in the crowd waiting in the 35-degree C (95 F) heat near the Mexican Refugee Aid Commission (Comar) offices in the southern Mexican town of Tapachula. It is Walter Lara Tinoco, from Honduras, trying to get by while he awaits a response to his own asylum request.

Slender, dark-skinned and dressed modestly, he carries with him a cooler containing several bottles of water, walking through downtown Tapachula, in the southeastern state of Chiapas, and telling EFE that he arrived with the first caravan of migrants who crossed the Suchiate River in 2018 intending to improve their living conditions and those of their children.