Broad-winged hawks at this time of year continue their migration back to North America from Combeima Canyon, a natural enclave on the Cordillera Central mountain range in Colombia, where they make a stopover to rest on their seasonal flight home from the continent's southern region.

The flight of these hawks (Buteo Platypterus or Buteo swainsoni), natives of Canada and the United States, crosses 13 countries on their 10,000- to 12,000-kilometer (6,200- to 7,500-mile) journey.