"The Evil Lady Visa," a story by Chilean author Ana Carlota Gonzalez, is being told in Quito this Friday in the 12th Storybook Marathon, which will continue until next Sunday, and which this year has migration as its central theme.

According to Gonzalez, president of the Ecuadorian Association of Children's Books (Girandula) and author of a story to be read and distributed during the marathon, writers wish to present through a variety of literary tales the ups and downs of migration.