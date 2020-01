A man on 14 January 2020 in La Paz, Bolivia, works on the process of transforming discarded plastic milk bags into boards made of "plastimadera" (plastic wood), a material used to make school desks and chairs and street furniture. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A man on 14 January 2020 in La Paz, Bolivia, carries containers made of "plastimadera" (plastic wood), which was manufactured using discarded plastic milk bags and is used to make school desks and chairs and street furniture. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A person works on 14 January 2020 in La Paz, Bolivia, with a board made of "plastimadera" (plastic wood), which was manufactured using discarded plastic milk bags and is used to make schools desks and chairs and street furniture. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The milk bags that this Bolivian city's government distributes to schools are serving a purpose that goes beyond breakfast and other meals.

As part of a program to foster a culture of recycling, these bags are now being transformed after their initial use into an innovative material - known as "plastimadera" (plastic wood) - for the construction of classroom chairs and desks.