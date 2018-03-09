Major cities across the world took stock on Friday after it became evident that millions of people had marched through streets demanding equality and an end to gender violence on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
In Spain, leading trade unions UGT (General Workers Union) and CCOO (Workers' Commissions) called for a nationwide strike and on Friday they published figures indicating that 6.2 million workers had observed the stoppages and one million people had ignored winter rain and drizzle to march through the streets and boulevards of downtown Madrid.