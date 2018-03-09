Demonstrators protest on one of the main roads of the city on International Women's Day in Bogota, Colombia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

People carry a banner 'Make Feminism a Threat' as they take part in the Women's Fight Demo in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Women take part in a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in downtown Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Women take part in a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in downtown Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

Relatives and friends at a memorial of the 41 girls who were killed in a fire, at of what was left of the safe home in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Major cities across the world took stock on Friday after it became evident that millions of people had marched through streets demanding equality and an end to gender violence on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In Spain, leading trade unions UGT (General Workers Union) and CCOO (Workers' Commissions) called for a nationwide strike and on Friday they published figures indicating that 6.2 million workers had observed the stoppages and one million people had ignored winter rain and drizzle to march through the streets and boulevards of downtown Madrid.