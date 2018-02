Chinese passengers queue to enter the Beijing Railway Station to catch their train home on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, 01 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese people, mostly students and migrant workers, on Thursday were beginning their journeys home to celebrate the Spring Festival holidays.

This 40-day period, which started Thursday and will conclude around 20 days after the Chinese New Year on Feb. 16, is the peak travel season in the country, during which 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made.