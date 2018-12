Thousands of pilgrims arrive to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 December 2018. Millions of people are expected to attend the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe which commemorates the apparition of the virgin to Juan Diego in 1531. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Thousands of pilgrims arrive to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 December 2018. Millions of people are expected to attend the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe which commemorates the apparition of the virgin to Juan Diego in 1531. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Thousands of pilgrims arrive to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 December 2018. Millions of people are expected to attend the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe which commemorates the apparition of the virgin to Juan Diego in 1531. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Thousands of pilgrims arrive to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 December 2018. Millions of people are expected to attend the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe which commemorates the apparition of the virgin to Juan Diego in 1531. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Thousands of pilgrims arrive to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 December 2018. Millions of people are expected to attend the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe which commemorates the apparition of the virgin to Juan Diego in 1531. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Monday began to receive the millions of believers who, every Dec. 12, come to thank the dark-skinned Virgin of Guadalupe for their successes in the year past and ask her for more in the coming year.

This basilica is the second most visited Catholic religious site in the world, only behind the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, and on Wednesday it will once again welcome Catholics from every state of Mexico and many from abroad.