Millions of Indonesian children returned to school classrooms on Monday after a year and a half of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Schools were closed in March 2020, with some using distance learning in the interim.
Millions of Indonesian children return to classrooms
Elementary school teachers check the body temperatures of their students during the first day of school reopening as the government eases COVID-19 emergency restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
An elementary teacher walks with his student during the first day of school reopening as the government eases COVID-19 emergency restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Elementary students attend a class during the first day of school reopening as the government eases COVID-19 emergency restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
An elementary teacher walks in the hall way during the first day of school reopening as the government eases COVID-19 emergency restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
An elementary teacher gives directions to his students during the first day of school reopening as the government eases COVID-19 emergency restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
