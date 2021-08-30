An elementary teacher gives directions to his students during the first day of school reopening as the government eases COVID-19 emergency restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Millions of Indonesian children returned to school classrooms on Monday after a year and a half of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools were closed in March 2020, with some using distance learning in the interim.