Carlos Borges, the environment secretary in Crixas, a municipality in the central Brazilian state of Goias, walks on 22 July 2022 along abandoned streets in Santo Reis, a community in Crixas that has been turned into a virtual ghost town due to the impact of gold mining. EFE/ Joedson Alves

The president of a regional mining union in the central Brazilian state of Goias, Joao Luis Araujo, talks to Efe on 22 July 2022 about the impact of the gold mining operations of South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti in that region. EFE/ Joedson Alves

Maria Pereira dos Reis, 81, poses on 22 July 2022 at her residence in Santo Reis, a community in the central Brazilian state of Goias. She is one of the last inhabitants of that community, which has become a virtual ghost town due to the impact of operations at a nearby gold mine. EFE/Joedson Alves

"I like being here, but there's no way I can stay anymore," 81-year-old Maria Pereira dos Reis, one of the last inhabitants of Santos Reis, a small community in central Brazil that has become a ghost town due to gold mining, said with resignation in her voice.

With no parishioners showing up for church services, stores closed and most houses turned to rubble, Santos Reis is on the verge of disappearing from the map entirely 27 years after its founding.