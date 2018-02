(FILE) A handout photo made available on Apr. 11, 2017 by the World Wildlife Fund Australia (WWF-Aus) shows a view from a whale camera of a whale swimming close to researchers at Wilhelmina Bay in Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica, taken in March 2017. EPA-EFE/ARI FRIEDLAENDER/WWF-AUS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES READ LESS

(FILE) A handout photo made available on Apr. 11, 2017 by the World Wildlife Fund Australia (WWF-Aus) shows an aerial view of researchers attaching a camera tag on a whale at Wilhelmina Bay in Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica, taken in March 2017.

(FILE) A handout photo made available on Apr. 11, 2017 by the World Wildlife Fund Australia (WWF-Aus) shows a view from a whale camera of a whale swimming under another whale at Wilhelmina Bay in Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica, taken in March 2017.

A small camera placed for the first time inside the body of a minke whale, which is yet to be subject to a proper study, showed the animal feeding in a manner resembling Pac-Man in the Antarctic waters, according to footage released Friday.

The video, which was a part of a United States-Australia project, revealed how this cetacean moved at 24 kilometers per hour (14.9 miles per hour) while accelerating to eat like the videogame character Pac-Man.