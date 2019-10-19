Artist and ecofeminist Mira Lehr, 85, whose exhibition will be part of the next Art Basel fair in Miami, plays with fire to light up one of her works of art at her home in Miami Beach, Florida, during an interview with EFE on Oct. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

At her 85 years of age, artist and ecofeminist Mira Lehr, whose exhibition will be part of the next Art Basel fair in Miami, believes more than ever that if you live long enough and work long enough, amazing things happen - and she's not afraid of playing with fire if the result is a work of art.

In the garden of her beautiful 1929 home in Miami Beach, which previously belonged to her parents, Mirabelle, her real name, was handed a lighted cigarette by one of her assistants and used it to light the gunpowder trickling through one of her latest works.