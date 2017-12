An old tsunami evacuation route board sign placed near main road intersections in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 22 December 2017. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Acehnese people pray and read the Koran to remember their lost family members in the tsunami disaster at the Ulee Lhue tsunami mass grave in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, 26 December 2017. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Nobody in Indonesia's Banda Aceh, severely affected by the 2004 tsunami, and especially the Lampulo neighborhood, has forgotten the boat that drifted ashore and saved dozens of people.

The vessel has been left on the rooftops as a symbol of deliverance as well as the tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 280,000 people in several countries around the Indian Ocean.