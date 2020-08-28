"Misbehaviour," a 2020 British comedy-drama film, pays tribute to the different paths forged in the women's liberation struggle while also encouraging reflection on pending issues in the fight for equality, its director told Efe.

Philippa Lowthorpe explained in an interview that the movie is centered around the historic victory by a black woman at the Miss World 1970 beauty pageant, an event at London's Royal Albert Hall that was the most-watched television event of its day with more than 22 million viewers in the United Kingdom and around 100 million worldwide.