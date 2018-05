A Filipino beauty candidate strikes a pose during the media presentation of the Miss Philippines Earth 2018 held at a hotel in Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A Filipino beauty candidate walks past an artificial waterfall during the media presentation of the Miss Philippines Earth 2018 held at a hotel in Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino beauty candidates wait for their turn to be called during the media presentation of the Miss Philippines Earth 2018 held at a hotel in Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino beauty candidates hold up an environmental slogan during the media presentation of the Miss Philippines Earth 2018 held at a hotel in Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Miss Earth Philippines candidates strut, call for end to plastics

Dozens of Filipino candidates for the Miss Earth Philippines beauty pageant were presented to the media on Thursday.

Wearing white bikinis and matching ankle-length cape, the 42 "delegates" strutted around a swimming pool as photographers snapped a series of glamor shots.