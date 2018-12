Miss Myanmar Hnin Thway Yu Aung poses with her created postcard with cheerful messages made for children with cleft palate disorder during a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(Front row L-R) Miss Great Britain Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega, Miss Sweden Emma Strandberg, Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Hungary Eniko Kecskes, Miss Mauritius Varsha Ragoobarsing and other contestants pose with their created photo frame artwork with messages made for children with cleft palate disorder during a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Great Britain Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers poses with her created photo frame artwork with cheerful messages made for children with cleft palate disorder during a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Russia Yulia Polyachikhina (2-R), Miss Belgium Zoe Brunet (R) and other contestants pose with their created photo frame artworks made for children with cleft palate disorder during a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman to take part in the international beauty contest, shows her created photo frame artwork with cheerful messages made for children with cleft palate disorder during a charity event as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Miss Thailand Sophida Kanchanarin (L) and Miss Russia Yulia Polyachikhina (R) perform a traditional Thai greeting as they arrive to take part in a charity event for children with cleft palate disorder as part of the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The contestants of Miss Universe 2018 on Monday gathered for a charity event for children in Bangkok following their arrival in the Thai capital for one of the world's biggest beauty contests.

Representatives from 95 countries will compete for the title in the event's 67th edition to be held on Dec. 17.