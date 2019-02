The reigning Miss Venezuela, Isabella Rodriguez, is interviewed by EFE in Caracas on Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The reigning Miss Venezuela, Isabella Rodriguez, poses for a photo during an interview with EFE in Caracas on Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The reigning Miss Venezuela says she has been robbed at gunpoint, forced to scramble to put food on the table and had to bid a tearful farewell to two brothers who fled the South American country's economic crisis.

Yet despite shortages of basic products and the world's highest inflation rate, deep political uncertainty and elevated levels of crime, Isabella Rodriguez says she remains hopeful that things will improve.