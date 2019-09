Bangkok (Thailand), 26/09/2019.- Mister of South Korea Kim Jong-woo (2-L) competes during the Mister Global 2019 World Final pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 September 2019. Thirty-eight contestants participated in the event. (Corea del Sur, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The candidate representing South Korea on Thursday beat 37 other contenders to earn the title of Mister Global 2019 in the sixth edition of the Thailand-based male pageant's final gala held in Bangkok.

Kim Jong-woo was crowned the contest's most "inspiring gentleman" as he vanquished Tunisian runner-up Houssem Saïdi and third-placed José Luis Rodrigo of Spain.