An man attends stands before floral tributes on the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp, in Nordhausen, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Concentration camp survivor Ivan Smolkograi from Ukraine places a flower as he attends a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp, in Nordhausen, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A couple observes a former crematorium building on the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp, in Nordhausen, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A man walks through a former German Nazi concentration camp on the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp, in Nordhausen, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

People attend a memorial service on the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp, in Nordhausen, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Concentration camp survivor Jerry Wartzki from the USA attends a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp, in Nordhausen, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Former prisoners, their relatives and politicians gathered at the site of Mittelbau-Dora Nazi concentration camp in central Germany Wednesday on the 73rd anniversary of its liberation at the end of World War II, an epa correspondent reported.

Located in Nordhausen, the camp _ now a museum and memorial site _ was established by the Nazis in 1943, initially as a subsidiary of Buchenwald. Here, Jews and prisoners of war held in unspeakable conditions were forced to manufacture V1 flying bombs and V2 missiles.