Former prisoners, their relatives and politicians gathered at the site of Mittelbau-Dora Nazi concentration camp in central Germany Wednesday on the 73rd anniversary of its liberation at the end of World War II, an epa correspondent reported.
Located in Nordhausen, the camp _ now a museum and memorial site _ was established by the Nazis in 1943, initially as a subsidiary of Buchenwald. Here, Jews and prisoners of war held in unspeakable conditions were forced to manufacture V1 flying bombs and V2 missiles.