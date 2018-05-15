Director Hayao Miyazaki during a tribute to the late co-founder de Studio Ghibli, Isao Takahata, who died on Apr. 5 at the age of 82, in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2018. EFE/STUDIO GHIBLI/HANDOUT

Director Hayao Miyazaki during a tribute to the late co-founder de Studio Ghibli, Isao Takahata, who died on Apr. 5 at the age of 82, in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2018. EFE/STUDIO GHIBLI/HANDOUT

Japanese film director Hayao Miyazaki paid an emotional tribute on Tuesday to his friend and co-founder of highly influential animation production house Studio Ghibli, Isao Takahata, who passed away on Apr. 5 at the age of 82.

Takahata was best known for his chef-d'oeuvre "Hotaru No Haka" ("Grave of the Fireflies", 1988), based on Akiyuki Nosaka's novel under the same name, about two siblings struggling to survive the final months of World War II in Kobe, a city in western Japan that was devastated by the conflict.