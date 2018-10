British athlete Mo Farah and Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn pose with pupils from Cubitt Town Junior School to promote the initiative The Daily Mile in London, Britain, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British athlete Mo Farah and Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn run with pupils from Cubitt Town Junior School to promote the initiative The Daily Mile in London, Britain, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British athlete Mo Farah meets with pupils from Cubitt Town Junior School to promote the initiative The Daily Mile in London, Britain, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British athlete Mo Farah and the Mayor of London on Monday joined school children for a jog to promote an initiative to encourage young people to run for 15 minutes every day.

Under the slogan "Children Fit For Life," the campaign "The Daily Mile" aims to encourage the health and well-being of children from 11 years up, by working with primary schools, local councils and sports organizations to increase the amount running young people do to at least 15 minutes a day.