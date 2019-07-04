Negzzia was persecuted by the Iranian government after posing nude and has since fled to Paris to pursue her dream of being a model.
Moving to Europe has been challenging though and has even forced her to sleep on the streets of Paris.
Iranian model Negzzia poses for photographs during an interview in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT
Iranian model Negzzia poses for photographs during an interview in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT
Negzzia was persecuted by the Iranian government after posing nude and has since fled to Paris to pursue her dream of being a model.
Moving to Europe has been challenging though and has even forced her to sleep on the streets of Paris.