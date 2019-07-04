Iranian model Negzzia poses for photographs during an interview in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Negzzia was persecuted by the Iranian government after posing nude and has since fled to Paris to pursue her dream of being a model.

Moving to Europe has been challenging though and has even forced her to sleep on the streets of Paris.