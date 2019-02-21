Vatican's Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Father Federico Lombardi, speaks during a press conference on Pope Francis' visit to Poland at the Vatican City, July 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis (R) talks with Italian priest Federico Lombardi during the opening of a global child protection summit for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VINCENZO PINTO / POOL

The Vatican's moderator for a summit aimed at tackling widespread sex abuse scandals that have plagued the Roman Catholic Church for years said on Wednesday that a cultural shift was needed.

Italian priest Federico Lombardi told EFE in an interview that he would be satisfied with the outcome of the Vatican's global "The Protection of Minors in the Church" summit — which started Thursday and will see members of the Catholic clergy meeting over four days — if the result of the meetings was the cultural shift that was needed to effect a change in the organization.