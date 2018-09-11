When addressing Latin America's urban planning challenges, it is essential to look at the relationship that pre-Columbian civilizations had with their environment, archaeologist Tomas Barrientos told EFE.

"An insight into the good and bad environmental practices of the past will allow (modern societies) to steer clear of the problems that caused pre-Columbian societies to abandon their cities and go into extinction," the head of the Archaeological Research Center at the University of the Valley of Guatemala (UVG) said in a telephone interview.